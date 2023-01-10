With EPS Growth And More, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Avis Budget Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Avis Budget Group's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Avis Budget Group grew its EPS from US$11.91 to US$65.67, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Avis Budget Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 22% to 36% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Avis Budget Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$7.0b company like Avis Budget Group. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$138m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does Avis Budget Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Avis Budget Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Avis Budget Group for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Avis Budget Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

