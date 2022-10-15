With EPS Growth And More, Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Bank of Princeton

Bank of Princeton's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Bank of Princeton has managed to grow EPS by 35% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Bank of Princeton's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Bank of Princeton achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 22% to US$68m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Bank of Princeton's future profits.

Story continues

Are Bank of Princeton Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Over the preceding 12 months, we see that company insiders sold US$59k worth of Bank of Princeton stock. On a brighter note, we see that Independent Chairman of the Board Richard Gillespie paid US$71k for shares, at an average acquisition price of US$29.55 per share. So, on balance, that's positive.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Bank of Princeton is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$45m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 24% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Ed Dietzler, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Bank of Princeton, with market caps between US$100m and US$400m, is around US$1.7m.

The Bank of Princeton CEO received US$1.1m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Bank of Princeton To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Bank of Princeton has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Even so, be aware that Bank of Princeton is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Bank of Princeton isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here