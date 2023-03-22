With EPS Growth And More, Bisalloy Steel Group (ASX:BIS) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Bisalloy Steel Group (ASX:BIS). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Bisalloy Steel Group Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Bisalloy Steel Group's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 55%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Bisalloy Steel Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 25% to AU$141m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Bisalloy Steel Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$98m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Bisalloy Steel Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Bisalloy Steel Group followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$22m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 22% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Bisalloy Steel Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Bisalloy Steel Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Bisalloy Steel Group for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Bisalloy Steel Group that we have uncovered.

Although Bisalloy Steel Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

