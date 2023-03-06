With EPS Growth And More, Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Boise Cascade's Improving Profits

Boise Cascade has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. It's good to see that Boise Cascade's EPS has grown from US$18.07 to US$21.73 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 20% gain.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Boise Cascade maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.8% to US$8.4b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Boise Cascade Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Boise Cascade shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$37m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Boise Cascade, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$6.5m.

Boise Cascade's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$5.4m in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Boise Cascade Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Boise Cascade is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Boise Cascade, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Boise Cascade (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

