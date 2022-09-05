With EPS Growth And More, Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Bridgewater Bancshares' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Bridgewater Bancshares has grown EPS by 20% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that Bridgewater Bancshares' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Bridgewater Bancshares maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 29% to US$119m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Are Bridgewater Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

With strong conviction, Bridgewater Bancshares insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the real excitement comes from the US$175k that Independent Director Mohammed Lawal spent buying shares (at an average price of about US$17.50). Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Bridgewater Bancshares bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$94m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 20% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Jerry Baack, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Bridgewater Bancshares, with market caps between US$200m and US$800m, is around US$2.7m.

The Bridgewater Bancshares CEO received US$1.5m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Bridgewater Bancshares Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Bridgewater Bancshares' strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Of course, just because Bridgewater Bancshares is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

