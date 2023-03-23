With EPS Growth And More, CALIDA Holding (VTX:CALN) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CALIDA Holding (VTX:CALN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CALIDA Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

CALIDA Holding's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. CALIDA Holding managed to grow EPS by 10% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. CALIDA Holding maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.5% to CHF324m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are CALIDA Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own CALIDA Holding shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at CHF121m. This totals to 34% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does CALIDA Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of CALIDA Holding is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Of course, just because CALIDA Holding is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

