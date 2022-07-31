With EPS Growth And More, Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Cenovus Energy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Cenovus Energy's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It's an outstanding feat for Cenovus Energy to have grown EPS from CA$0.049 to CA$2.16 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Cenovus Energy is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 11.2 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in analyst forecasts for Cenovus Energy's future profits.

Are Cenovus Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth CA$3.0m) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling CA$5.6m in just one year. This adds to the interest in Cenovus Energy because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chairman of the Board Keith A. MacPhail who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$1.1m, paying CA$23.98 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Cenovus Energy insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Holding CA$95m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Cenovus Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Cenovus Energy's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Cenovus Energy deserves timely attention. Even so, be aware that Cenovus Energy is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Cenovus Energy, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

