With EPS Growth And More, ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

ChannelAdvisor's Improving Profits

ChannelAdvisor has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, ChannelAdvisor's EPS grew from US$0.68 to US$1.42, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 109% year-on-year growth like that.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for ChannelAdvisor remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 10% to US$172m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are ChannelAdvisor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. ChannelAdvisor followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$12m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 2.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add ChannelAdvisor To Your Watchlist?

ChannelAdvisor's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, ChannelAdvisor is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for ChannelAdvisor you should be aware of.

