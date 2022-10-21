With EPS Growth And More, Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Chesswood Group Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Chesswood Group has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Chesswood Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Chesswood Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 52% to CA$135m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Chesswood Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Chesswood Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Chesswood Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold CA$46m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 21% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Chesswood Group To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Chesswood Group is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Chesswood Group (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

