With EPS Growth And More, Coats Group (LON:COA) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Coats Group (LON:COA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Coats Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Coats Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Coats Group grew its EPS by 6.0% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Coats Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 20% to US$1.6b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Coats Group's future EPS 100% free.

Are Coats Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's good to see Coats Group insiders walking the walk, by spending US$358k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chairman of the Board David Gosnell who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£100k, paying UK£0.63 per share.

Is Coats Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Coats Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, Coats Group seems free from that morose affliction. The cherry on top is the insider share purchases, which provide an extra impetus to keep and eye on this stock, at the very least. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Coats Group that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

