With EPS Growth And More, Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Columbia Sportswear Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Columbia Sportswear managed to grow EPS by 4.5% per year, over three years. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Columbia Sportswear remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to US$3.4b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Columbia Sportswear Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Columbia Sportswear insiders spent US$59k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Columbia Sportswear insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 46% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. US$2.7b That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Tim Boyle, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Columbia Sportswear, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$7.9m.

Columbia Sportswear offered total compensation worth US$4.8m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Columbia Sportswear Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Columbia Sportswear is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Columbia Sportswear you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

