With EPS Growth And More, Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Community Bankers Trust Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Community Bankers Trust has grown EPS by 27% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Community Bankers Trust's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Community Bankers Trust's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.7% to US$53m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Community Bankers Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Over the last 12 months Community Bankers Trust insiders spent US$130k more buying shares than they received from selling them. On balance, that's a good sign. It is also worth noting that it was Director Hugh Fain who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$30k, paying US$8.35 per share.

I do like that insiders have been buying shares in Community Bankers Trust, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Community Bankers Trust with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.2m.

Community Bankers Trust offered total compensation worth US$943k to its CEO in the year to December 2018. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.