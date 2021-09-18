With EPS Growth And More, Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Comstock Holding Companies Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Comstock Holding Companies's EPS went from US$0.27 to US$1.60 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While Comstock Holding Companies did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Comstock Holding Companies isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$43m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Comstock Holding Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Comstock Holding Companies insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. In fact, they own 68% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$30m invested in the business, using the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Comstock Holding Companies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Comstock Holding Companies's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Comstock Holding Companies for a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Comstock Holding Companies has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

