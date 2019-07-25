With EPS Growth And More, Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Data#3 (ASX:DTL). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Data#3's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Data#3 managed to grow EPS by 16% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Data#3's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to AU$1.3b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Data#3 Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Data#3 insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending AU$43k more on stock than they received from selling it. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management.

Does Data#3 Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Data#3 is that it is growing profits. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Data#3 certainly can. The cherry on top is the insider share purchases, which provide an extra impetus to keep and eye on this stock, at the very least. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Data#3.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction