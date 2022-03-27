With EPS Growth And More, Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Dechra Pharmaceuticals Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Dechra Pharmaceuticals has grown EPS by 40% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 16%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Dechra Pharmaceuticals's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Dechra Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of UK£4.3b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold UK£17m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 0.4% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Dechra Pharmaceuticals Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Dechra Pharmaceuticals's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Dechra Pharmaceuticals for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dechra Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

Although Dechra Pharmaceuticals certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

