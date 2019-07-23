With EPS Growth And More, Destiny Media Technologies (FRA:DME) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Destiny Media Technologies (FRA:DME), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

See our latest analysis for Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies's Improving Profits

In the last three years Destiny Media Technologies's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that Destiny Media Technologies's EPS have grown from US$0.01 to US$0.012 over twelve months. That's a 17% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Destiny Media Technologies shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 16% to 19%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

DB:DME Income Statement, July 23rd 2019 More

Since Destiny Media Technologies is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$9.5m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Destiny Media Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I always like to check up on CEO compensation, because I think that reasonable pay levels, around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Destiny Media Technologies with market caps under US$200m is about US$257k.

The Destiny Media Technologies CEO received US$208k in compensation for the year ending August 2018. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Destiny Media Technologies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Destiny Media Technologies is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, my faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So I do think the stock deserves further research, if not instant addition to your watchlist. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Destiny Media Technologies.