With EPS Growth And More, Digihost Technology (CVE:DGHI) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Digihost Technology (CVE:DGHI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Digihost Technology's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Digihost Technology's EPS shot up from US$0.20 to US$0.33; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 63%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the one hand, Digihost Technology's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Digihost Technology is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CA$69m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Digihost Technology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's good to see Digihost Technology insiders walking the walk, by spending US$286k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. We also note that it was the President & Director, Alec Amar, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$74k for shares at about CA$1.64 each.

Should You Add Digihost Technology To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Digihost Technology's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Digihost Technology in more detail. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Digihost Technology has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

The good news is that Digihost Technology is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

