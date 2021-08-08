With EPS Growth And More, Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Is Interesting

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Draper Esprit (LON:GROW), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Draper Esprit

How Quickly Is Draper Esprit Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Draper Esprit has grown EPS by 33% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Draper Esprit's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Draper Esprit shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 78% to 94%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Draper Esprit Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Draper Esprit shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold UK£11m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Draper Esprit with market caps between UK£721m and UK£2.3b is about UK£991k.

Draper Esprit offered total compensation worth UK£885k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Draper Esprit Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Draper Esprit's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Each to their own, but I think all this makes Draper Esprit look rather interesting indeed. Even so, be aware that Draper Esprit is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 05, 2021, 4:15 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to Uniti Group's second-quarter 2021 conference call.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is a Bet on a Future That Is Getting Nearer

    When QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) reported quarterly results on July 27 after the market closed, QS stock briefly rallied before giving back gains. Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com The loss in the quarter will not move QS stock meaningfully for now. Investors instead are digesting the company’s progress in battery advancements from here. Look at QuantumScape’s battery test results in the letter to shareholders. This lays out a clear vision in the company’s solid-state lithium-metal battery techno

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • Why the Stock Market is Going to Continue Climbing Higher

    As you may know, I do not like August since it is a seasonally weak month for the stock market. What tends to happen is that lots of folks, especially traders in Europe and many on Wall Street, go on extended vacations, so “air pockets” can materialize. Source: Shutterstock I also anticipate both sales and earnings momentum will be decelerating in the upcoming months. As an example, my average Breakthrough Stock’s sales and earnings are forecasted to slow to an annual pace of 83.2% and 377%, res

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy General Electric Stock Right Now

    To be clear right off the bat, I have not been a big General Electric (NYSE:GE) bull over the years. That kept me out of the massive decline in GE stock, as it fell from $30 to sub-$10. On the other hand, though, that also kept me from being long from the $5 to $6 area. This was all before the company’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which went into effect on Aug 2. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com The company’s most recent earnings report had some good news packed in. Combined with t

  • 10 Stocks to Buy From Cathie Wood’s Fleet of ETFs

    If you’re looking for stocks to buy and can’t stand the 15 minutes of fame portfolio manager Cathie Wood’s gotten for her investment management company, Ark Investment Management, you might want to buy the Short ARKK ETF when it becomes available. The anti-ARKK ETF will trade under the symbol SARK and be actively managed by Tuttle Capital Management CEO Matt Tuttle. It will provide the inverse daily return of Wood’s biggest and best-known fund, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). You know the ET

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Illumina Stock Will Be Unstoppable Once the Grail Acquisition Gets Approved

    Illumina’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) strong growth and tremendous potential make ILMN stock worth buying. Source: Shutterstock It’s true that the company’s shares are not at all cheap. Still, the demand for Illumina’s next-generation sequencing tools are poised to surge tremendously, making the shares very attractive for longer-term growth investors. Meanwhile, after researching the issue of Illumina’s controversial acquisition of Grail, I think that there’s an 80%-90% chance that the deal will be approved.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • Is the housing boom now a housing bubble?

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • Stock Market Crashes Are Common: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to scoop up great companies at a discount.

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks Investors Need to Know

    Only focusing on the industry's headliners means you'll miss out on some great opportunities.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.