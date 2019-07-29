With EPS Growth And More, Duxton Water (ASX:D2O) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Duxton Water (ASX:D2O). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Duxton Water Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Duxton Water's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Duxton Water's EPS shot from AU$0.032 to AU$0.085, over the last year. Year on year growth of 168% is certainly a sight to behold.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). On the one hand, Duxton Water's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

ASX:D2O Income Statement, July 29th 2019 More

Since Duxton Water is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$169m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Duxton Water Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that Duxton Water insiders spent a whopping AU$1.6m on stock in just one year, and I didn't see any selling. And so I find myself almost expectant, and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was Non-Executive Chairman Edouard Peter who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$662k, paying AU$1.30 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Duxton Water insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have AU$20m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 12% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Duxton Water To Your Watchlist?

Duxton Water's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Duxton Water on your watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Duxton Water is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.