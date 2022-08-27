With EPS Growth And More, Earlypay (ASX:EPY) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Earlypay (ASX:EPY). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Earlypay's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Earlypay's EPS skyrocketed from AU$0.032 to AU$0.046, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 45%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Earlypay is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.7 percentage points to 47%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Earlypay is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$139m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Earlypay Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Earlypay insiders spent AU$78k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Ilkka Tales for AU$47k worth of shares, at about AU$0.46 per share.

Does Earlypay Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Earlypay's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. To put it succinctly; Earlypay is a strong candidate for your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for Earlypay (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

