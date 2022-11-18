With EPS Growth And More, Enviro-Hub Holdings (SGX:L23) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Enviro-Hub Holdings (SGX:L23). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Enviro-Hub Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Enviro-Hub Holdings grew its EPS by 8.7% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Enviro-Hub Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 2.8% to 10% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Enviro-Hub Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$75m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Enviro-Hub Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

With strong conviction, Enviro-Hub Holdings insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Executive Chairman, Ah Ng, paid S$115k to buy shares at an average price of S$0.058. Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Enviro-Hub Holdings insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 71% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at S$54m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Enviro-Hub Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Enviro-Hub Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Enviro-Hub Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

