With EPS Growth And More, Euroz (ASX:EZL) Is Interesting

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Euroz (ASX:EZL). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Check out our latest analysis for Euroz

Euroz's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Euroz grew its EPS by 14% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Euroz maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 182% to AU$131m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Euroz isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$301m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Euroz Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that Euroz insiders spent AU$148k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Executive Director, Richard Simpson, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$73k for shares at about AU$1.45 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Euroz insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at AU$85m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 28% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Is Euroz Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Euroz is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Euroz that you need to take into consideration.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Euroz, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

