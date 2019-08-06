With EPS Growth And More, Fairchem Speciality (NSE:FAIRCHEM) Is Interesting

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fairchem Speciality (NSE:FAIRCHEM). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

See our latest analysis for Fairchem Speciality

How Fast Is Fairchem Speciality Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Fairchem Speciality has grown EPS by 46% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Fairchem Speciality shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.5% to 13%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NSEI:FAIRCHEM Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

Fairchem Speciality isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of ₹18b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Fairchem Speciality Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Fairchem Speciality insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at ₹5.0b, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 27% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between ₹7.0b and ₹28b, like Fairchem Speciality, the median CEO pay is around ₹19m.

Fairchem Speciality offered total compensation worth ₹14.4m to its CEO in the year to March 2019. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Fairchem Speciality Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Fairchem Speciality's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Big growth can make big winners, so I do think Fairchem Speciality is worth considering carefully. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Fairchem Speciality by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.