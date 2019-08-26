With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like First American Financial (NYSE:FAF). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is First American Financial Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, First American Financial's EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While revenue is looking a bit flat, the good news is EBIT margins improved by 3.9 percentage points to 13%, in the last twelve months. That's something to smile about.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:FAF Income Statement, August 26th 2019 More

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for First American Financial.

Are First American Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$6.5b company like First American Financial. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$203m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add First American Financial To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that First American Financial has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider buying impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Now, you could try to make up your mind on First American Financial by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.