With EPS Growth And More, First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) Is Interesting

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

First BanCorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Who among us would not applaud First BanCorp's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 39%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that First BanCorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note First BanCorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to US$599m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:FBP Income Statement, January 27th 2020 More

Are First BanCorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that First BanCorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$46m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 2.1% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is First BanCorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

First BanCorp's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering First BanCorp for a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on First BanCorp by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.