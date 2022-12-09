With EPS Growth And More, Global Palm Resources Holdings (SGX:BLW) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Global Palm Resources Holdings (SGX:BLW). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Global Palm Resources Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Global Palm Resources Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Global Palm Resources Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Global Palm Resources Holdings' EPS skyrocketed from Rp172 to Rp272, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 58%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Global Palm Resources Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 18.4 percentage points to 30%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Global Palm Resources Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$42m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Global Palm Resources Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Global Palm Resources Holdings, with market caps under Rp3.1t is around Rp5.4b.

Global Palm Resources Holdings offered total compensation worth Rp3.7b to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Global Palm Resources Holdings To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Global Palm Resources Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Global Palm Resources Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

