With EPS Growth And More, Globe International (ASX:GLB) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Globe International (ASX:GLB). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Globe International's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Who among us would not applaud Globe International's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 49%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Globe International maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 43% to AU$285m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Globe International isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$240m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Globe International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Globe International shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that William Crothers, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the company, paid AU$33k for shares at around AU$4.75 each.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Globe International insiders own more than a third of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 73%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about AU$176m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Is Globe International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Globe International's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Globe International belongs on the top of your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Globe International (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

