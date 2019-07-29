With EPS Growth And More, Globus Spirits (NSE:GLOBUSSPR) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Globus Spirits (NSE:GLOBUSSPR). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

See our latest analysis for Globus Spirits

How Quickly Is Globus Spirits Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Globus Spirits's EPS has grown 33% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Globus Spirits reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NSEI:GLOBUSSPR Income Statement, July 29th 2019 More

Since Globus Spirits is no giant, with a market capitalization of ₹3.3b, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Globus Spirits Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see Globus Spirits insiders walking the walk, by spending ₹41m on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Joint MD & Executive Director Shekhar Swarup for ₹9.0m worth of shares, at about ₹139 per share.

Should You Add Globus Spirits To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Globus Spirits's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying makes my mouth water. So on this analysis I believe Globus Spirits is probably worth spending some time on. Of course, just because Globus Spirits is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Globus Spirits, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.