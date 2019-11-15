With EPS Growth And More, Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) (HKG:40) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) (HKG:40). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

View our latest analysis for Gold Peak Industries (Holdings)

Gold Peak Industries (Holdings)'s Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) grew its EPS from HK$0.038 to HK$0.26, in one short year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. This approach makes Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from -0.2% to 4.2% in the last year. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

SEHK:40 Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of HK$643m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One shining light for Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) is the serious outlay one insider has made to buy shares, in the last year. Indeed, Chairman & CEO Chung Wing Lo has accumulated shares over the last year, paying a total of HK$18m at an average price of about HK$0.80. Big insider buys like that are almost as rare as an ocean free of single use plastic waste.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 47% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about HK$300m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!