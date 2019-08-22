With EPS Growth And More, Grieg Seafood (OB:GSF) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Grieg Seafood (OB:GSF), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

See our latest analysis for Grieg Seafood

How Fast Is Grieg Seafood Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Grieg Seafood has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that Grieg Seafood's EPS have grown from kr7.78 to kr9.08 over twelve months. I doubt many would complain about that 17% gain.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Grieg Seafood's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.4% to kr7.7b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

OB:GSF Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Grieg Seafood's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Grieg Seafood Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it Grieg Seafood shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out kr2.5m to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Human Resources Officer Kathleen Mathisen for kr439k worth of shares, at about kr108 per share.

Should You Add Grieg Seafood To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Grieg Seafood is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, Grieg Seafood seems free from that morose affliction. The gravy on the mushroom pie is the insider buying, which has me tasting potential opportunity; one for the watchlist, I'd posit. Of course, just because Grieg Seafood is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.