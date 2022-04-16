With EPS Growth And More, Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Illinois Tool Works Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, Illinois Tool Works has grown EPS by 4.0% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Illinois Tool Works's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$14b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Illinois Tool Works Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One shining light for Illinois Tool Works is the serious outlay one insider has made to buy shares, in the last year. Specifically, the Independent Director, Jay Henderson, accumulated US$2.4m worth of shares around US$235. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Illinois Tool Works bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$187m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Illinois Tool Works To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Illinois Tool Works is a growing business, which is what I like to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Illinois Tool Works that you need to be mindful of.

