With EPS Growth And More, Ina Invest Holding (VTX:INA) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ina Invest Holding (VTX:INA). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Ina Invest Holding's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Impressively, Ina Invest Holding's EPS catapulted from CHF0.51 to CHF1.41, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 176%. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Ina Invest Holding's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The music to the ears of Ina Invest Holding shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -196% to 4.1% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ina Invest Holding's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ina Invest Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Ina Invest Holding insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at CHF50m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 26% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Does Ina Invest Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Ina Invest Holding's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Ina Invest Holding very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Ina Invest Holding that you need to take into consideration.

