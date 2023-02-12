With EPS Growth And More, ISEC Healthcare (Catalist:40T) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ISEC Healthcare (Catalist:40T). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide ISEC Healthcare with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for ISEC Healthcare

ISEC Healthcare's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years ISEC Healthcare grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of ISEC Healthcare shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 23% to 27% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since ISEC Healthcare is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$180m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Story continues

Are ISEC Healthcare Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in ISEC Healthcare in the previous 12 months. With that in mind, it's heartening that Jun Shyan Wong, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, paid S$28k for shares at around S$0.32 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within ISEC Healthcare.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for ISEC Healthcare bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold S$44m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 24% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does ISEC Healthcare Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for ISEC Healthcare is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for ISEC Healthcare (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

The good news is that ISEC Healthcare is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here