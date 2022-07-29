With EPS Growth And More, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

How Fast Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has grown EPS by 35% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. The music to the ears of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 10% to 16% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings.

Are Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings insiders spent a whopping US$3.1m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. We also note that it was the Chairman & CEO, William McMorrow, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$2.1m for shares at about US$21.10 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$423m. This totals to 15% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (2 are a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

The good news is that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

