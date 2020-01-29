With EPS Growth And More, Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Is Interesting

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Check out our latest analysis for Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Learning Technologies Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Learning Technologies Group's EPS shot from UK£0.0082 to UK£0.014, over the last year. Year on year growth of 76% is certainly a sight to behold. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Learning Technologies Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 11% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

AIM:LTG Income Statement, January 28th 2020 More

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Learning Technologies Group's future profits.

Are Learning Technologies Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While we did see insider selling of Learning Technologies Group stock in the last year, one single insider spent plenty more buying. Specifically the Independent Non-Executive Director, Leslie-Ann Reed, spent UK£4.4m, paying about UK£1.18 per share. To me, that's probably a sign of conviction.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Learning Technologies Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth UK£316m. Coming in at 31% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Jonathan Satchell is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Learning Technologies Group with market caps between UK£770m and UK£2.5b is about UK£1.5m.