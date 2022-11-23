With EPS Growth And More, Lonza Group (VTX:LONN) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Lonza Group (VTX:LONN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Lonza Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Lonza Group has grown EPS by 11% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the one hand, Lonza Group's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Lonza Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Lonza Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Lonza Group has a market capitalisation of CHF36b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold CHF26m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.07% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations over CHF7.6b, like Lonza Group, the median CEO pay is around CHF6.8m.

Lonza Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth CHF4.0m in the year leading up to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Lonza Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Lonza Group is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Lonza Group, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Lonza Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

