With EPS Growth And More, Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Mah Sing Group Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Mah Sing Group Berhad grew its EPS by 13% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it. Getting in to the the finer details, it important to know that the EPS growth has been helped by share buybacks, demonstrating that the business is positioned to return capital to its shareholders.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Mah Sing Group Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 32% to RM2.3b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Mah Sing Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Mah Sing Group Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 36% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM526m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add Mah Sing Group Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Mah Sing Group Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Mah Sing Group Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

