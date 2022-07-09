With EPS Growth And More, Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Major Drilling Group International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Major Drilling Group International's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Major Drilling Group International grew its EPS from CA$0.12 to CA$0.65, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Major Drilling Group International shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 3.0% to 11% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Major Drilling Group International's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Major Drilling Group International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Insiders both bought and sold Major Drilling Group International shares in the last year, but the good news is they spent CA$61k more buying than they netted selling. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board David Tennant for CA$25k worth of shares, at about CA$8.66 per share.

Recent insider purchases of Major Drilling Group International stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Major Drilling Group International, with market caps between CA$259m and CA$1.0b, is around CA$1.7m.

Major Drilling Group International offered total compensation worth CA$922k to its CEO in the year to April 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Major Drilling Group International To Your Watchlist?

Major Drilling Group International's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. It could be that Major Drilling Group International is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. For those attracted to fast growth, we'd suggest this stock merits monitoring. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Major Drilling Group International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Major Drilling Group International isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

