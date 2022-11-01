With EPS Growth And More, MHC Plantations Bhd (KLSE:MHC) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in MHC Plantations Bhd (KLSE:MHC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is MHC Plantations Bhd Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, MHC Plantations Bhd has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, MHC Plantations Bhd's EPS catapulted from RM0.13 to RM0.27, over the last year. Year on year growth of 110% is certainly a sight to behold. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that MHC Plantations Bhd is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.0 percentage points to 18%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since MHC Plantations Bhd is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM193m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are MHC Plantations Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that MHC Plantations Bhd insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 56%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM108m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to MHC Plantations Bhd, with market caps under RM945m is around RM506k.

The MHC Plantations Bhd CEO received RM401k in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add MHC Plantations Bhd To Your Watchlist?

MHC Plantations Bhd's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. MHC Plantations Bhd is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for MHC Plantations Bhd that we have uncovered.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

