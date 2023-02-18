With EPS Growth And More, MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is MMA Offshore Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for MMA Offshore to have grown EPS from AU$0.0088 to AU$0.091 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of MMA Offshore shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -3.5% to 0.4% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since MMA Offshore is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$383m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are MMA Offshore Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling MMA Offshore shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Sue Murphy, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$71k for shares at around AU$0.72 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Should You Add MMA Offshore To Your Watchlist?

MMA Offshore's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put MMA Offshore on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with MMA Offshore (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, MMA Offshore isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

