With EPS Growth And More, MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Makes An Interesting Case

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for MMA Offshore

How Fast Is MMA Offshore Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for MMA Offshore to have grown EPS from AU$0.0088 to AU$0.091 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of MMA Offshore shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -3.5% to 0.4% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Since MMA Offshore is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$383m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are MMA Offshore Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling MMA Offshore shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Sue Murphy, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$71k for shares at around AU$0.72 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Should You Add MMA Offshore To Your Watchlist?

MMA Offshore's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put MMA Offshore on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with MMA Offshore (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, MMA Offshore isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Baby Bunting Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.02 (vs AU$0.063 in 1H 2022)

    Baby Bunting Group ( ASX:BBN ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: AU$254.9m (up 6.6% from 1H 2022...

  • How Kolton Ingram has resurrected his major-league dreams with the Angels

    Kolton Ingram could have given up on baseball after he was cut by the Tigers. Instead, through hard work, he has a chance to make the Angels' opening-day roster.

  • Hobbs second-fastest ever in US 60m win as Lyles hurts hip

    Aleia Hobbs ran the second-fastest time ever recorded to capture the women's 60-meter title in 6.94 seconds on Saturday at the US Indoor Track and Field Championships.Freddie Crittenden edged Robert Dunning for the men's 60 hurdles title after both finished in a personal-best 7.49 seconds and Alaysha Johnson won the women's 60 hurdles in 7.83. js/tjj

  • The 25 best Presidents' Day vacuum deals — including a cordless Shark for $99

    Prepare to be floored: Dyson for $130 off, a super-popular stick vac for $100 (from $500!) and more.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Rivian in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been among Wall Street's biggest disappointments. Rivian is an automotive start-up trying to build enough vehicles to become profitable. Competitor Tesla made the same journey years before, and looking at that process can give you some clues to the potential challenges facing Rivian.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    If you like dividends, then this trio of stocks should be on your wish list so you can pick them up when they're cheap.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite is the perfect excuse for investors to buy into these innovative businesses.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now Before They Start Soaring Again

    After falling 73% and 38% from their previous peaks, these beaten-down growth stocks are trading at sensible valuations.

  • Better Buy: Enterprise Products Partners vs. Kinder Morgan

    These two pipeline giants have fat yields and solid dividends. Is one better than the other for long-term income investors?

  • 13 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 most undervalued penny stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors rejoiced a strange optimism last month as growth stocks and cryptocurrencies rallied, mostly driven […]

  • Near 10-Year Lows: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Turn Things Around

    In 2022, numerous reputable companies were unable to offset the impact of inflation on their businesses, and their share prices plunged. 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) have both been doing business for more than 120 years, but their recent issues have pushed their stock prices down to around their 10-year lows. Meanwhile, Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is one of the largest regulated electric utilities in the U.S., and it too has seen its stock price plunge to close to its 10-year low.

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Down 94%, but It's Mounting a Comeback

    Upstart just reported its financial results for 2022, and there were some positive signs that the worst is behind it.

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

    These stock picks are attractive at these levels, and they add excellent diversity to a long-term investing portfolio.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    Building a portfolio for passive income can be a challenging process, especially if you are just starting out. With billion-dollar brands such as Metamucil fiber supplements, Bounty paper towels, and Head & Shoulders shampoos and conditioners, P&G's brand power is unmatched. As demand for P&G's products organically grows as a result of population growth and inorganically from acquisitions, analysts think that the company has a decent future ahead of itself.

  • Should I Open a CD Now, or Hold Out for a Better Rate?

    If you have money set aside for emergencies, it's generally best to keep that cash in a savings account. If you don't feel comfortable investing it in a brokerage account, you may be inclined to put it into a certificate of deposit, or CD, instead. CDs tend to pay more interest than savings accounts do, but in exchange for those higher rates, you need to commit to tying up your money for a preset period of time.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold for 30 Years or More

    Owning shares of reliably growing businesses means getting the advantage of their success for as long as you're willing to hold them. Two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that fit that description and are worth buying hand over fist today are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- especially if you can hold them for the many decades that Warren Buffett would. Johnson & Johnson is a relatively minor Berkshire holding, but it's a great example of some elements of Buffett's investing style.

  • Treasury Bills Offer Stock-Like 5% to Take Fed, Debt-Limit Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time in nearly two decades, investors can earn more than 5% on some of the safest debt securities in the world. That’s competitive with riskier assets like the S&P 500 Index.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USThe Collapse of the UK Housing Market May Be ComingPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the S