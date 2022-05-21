With EPS Growth And More, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Is Interesting

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

See our latest analysis for Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. It certainly is nice to see that Morgan Stanley has managed to grow EPS by 20% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners. It's also worth noting that the EPS growth has been assisted by share buybacks, indicating the company is in a position to return capital to shareholders.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Morgan Stanley's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Morgan Stanley maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.6% to US$59b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Morgan Stanley's forecast profits?

Are Morgan Stanley Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of US$139b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$304m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Morgan Stanley Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Morgan Stanley has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Even so, be aware that Morgan Stanley is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Here's why they picked Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). David Jagielski (Exelixis): If you're looking to hit a home run with an investment, it's important to look for a balance of a modest valuation and promising growth. One underrated stock that possesses all these features is cancer-fighting company Exelixis, which has a market cap of around $5.4 billion.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When legends speak, people listen – and few investors match the legendary status of Ray Dalio. The founder of Bridgewater Associates has built his firm from a 2-room apartment operation into the world’s largest hedge fund, with more than $150 billion in assets under management, and a net gain exceeding $46 billion. Dalio believes that the next two to four years will see our global economic and political systems change in ways that are unpredictable now. And the key to survival, for investors, ma

  • Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market Crash

    It's important to remember that as we watch the stock market crash and our personal net worth take a big hit. While that has certainly happened, it's important to note that the stock market isn't the economy.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Buying These 5 Dividend Stocks Can Make You Nearly $33,000 in Passive Income

    There are lots of ways to generate passive income. Investing in dividend stocks is one of the tried-and-true approaches. Buying $100,000 of each of these 5 dividend stocks can make you nearly $33,000 in passive income per year.

  • Harley-Davidson plant temporarily suspends operations

    The temporary shutdown is due to an issue with a supplier's component part, the company said.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • CEOs bragged for months about how they could charge higher prices. Customers are now pushing back.

    Recent earnings calls from Walmart and Target suggest some US companies may have overdone it with raising prices, pushing shoppers to their limits.

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • This Shipping Stock Has Soared. It’s About to Pay a 14% Dividend Yield.

    Genco Shipping & Trading has been a port in the storm. A new dividend policy could more than keep the stock afloat.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why These 3 Real Estate Investments Will Continue to Dominate, Even in a Recession

    Savvy investors are taking the time right now to stock up on recession-resilient assets, including real estate investments that can help combat rising inflation, diversify their portfolio, and hopefully ride out the storm when it comes. If you're on the hunt to recession-proof your investment portfolio, here's why you should consider investing in these three real estate industries. Self-storage is arguably the best real estate industry to be invested in during a recession.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    This fall is despite many of these companies making monumental business gains over the past couple of years. Three no-brainer stocks I'm buying right now are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Each stock has a unique set of circumstances that got them to this point, but none of the circumstances will impede the businesses from growing over the next five years.

  • I-bonds offer mouthwatering yields — but there are some arbitrage opportunities available to investors as well

    Unlike traditional bonds, which have been absolutely pummeled this year, Series I savings bonds are far safer—because you’re guaranteed to keep up with inflation and there’s no interest rate risk, meaning they don’t lose value as interest rates rise. If you bought I-bonds in April, you were able to lock in the previous 7.1% interest rate for the next six months. The strategies exploit the large difference in interest rate between I-bonds and other investments.

  • Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock-Split Stocks Right Now

    There's arguably no stock on the market that would attract more new investors if it weren't priced so highly than Berkshire Hathaway Class A (NYSE: BRK.A) shares. Investors already have a much less expensive way to buy the company led by Warren Buffett through Berkshire Hathaway Class B (NYSE: BRK.B) shares. Here are Buffett's favorite stock-split stocks right now.

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • A bear-market rally could be lurking, but investors should ‘sell any rips,’ says Bank of America

    Bank of America strategists advise investors keep buying any bounces higher for the stock market, as capitulation isn't quite here yet.

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2030

    In reality, however, it seems bigger companies are able to grow more than smaller ones, perhaps leveraging their size (and deep pockets) to keep would-be competition in check. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three stocks that will likely display the market's biggest market caps come 2030, from smallest to largest.