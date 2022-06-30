With EPS Growth And More, MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is MS INTERNATIONAL Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, MS INTERNATIONAL has grown EPS by 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. MS INTERNATIONAL shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 2.7% to 8.1%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

MS INTERNATIONAL isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£48m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are MS INTERNATIONAL Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in MS INTERNATIONAL will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 53% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at UK£25m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add MS INTERNATIONAL To Your Watchlist?

One positive for MS INTERNATIONAL is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for MS INTERNATIONAL (2 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

