With EPS Growth And More, Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Nathan's Famous' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Nathan's Famous managed to grow EPS by 13% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Nathan's Famous achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 18% to US$128m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Nathan's Famous' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Nathan's Famous Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Nathan's Famous shares worth a considerable sum. Holding US$96m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That holding amounts to 32% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Nathan's Famous with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$2.4m.

The Nathan's Famous CEO received US$1.5m in compensation for the year ending March 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Nathan's Famous Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Nathan's Famous is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Nathan's Famous, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Nathan's Famous (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

