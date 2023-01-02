With EPS Growth And More, NPC Resources Berhad (KLSE:NPC) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in NPC Resources Berhad (KLSE:NPC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

NPC Resources Berhad's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It's an outstanding feat for NPC Resources Berhad to have grown EPS from RM0.0042 to RM0.11 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of NPC Resources Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -5.8% to 11% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since NPC Resources Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM217m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are NPC Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in NPC Resources Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 47% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM103m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does NPC Resources Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

NPC Resources Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, NPC Resources Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for NPC Resources Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

