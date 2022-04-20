With EPS Growth And More, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's EPS shot from UK£0.022 to UK£0.062, over the last year. Year on year growth of 180% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 22.6 percentage points to 86%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£105k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Philip Austin for UK£15k worth of shares, at about UK£1.10 per share.

Does Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. If you're like me, you'll find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

