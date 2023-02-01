With EPS Growth And More, Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:PAVREIT) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:PAVREIT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust grew its EPS by 15% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 15.4 percentage points to 58%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust?

Are Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 37% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a staggering RM1.5b. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

Does Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

Although Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

