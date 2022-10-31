With EPS Growth And More, PBT Group (JSE:PBG) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in PBT Group (JSE:PBG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

PBT Group's Improving Profits

PBT Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. PBT Group's EPS shot up from R0.51 to R0.81; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 61%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that PBT Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.1 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since PBT Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R746m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are PBT Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations under R3.6b, like PBT Group, the median CEO pay is around R5.3m.

PBT Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth R3.8m in the year leading up to March 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is PBT Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into PBT Group's strong EPS growth. Strong EPS growth is a great look for the company and reasonable CEO compensation sweetens the deal for investors ass it alludes to management being conscious of frivolous spending. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PBT Group you should know about.

