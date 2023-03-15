With EPS Growth And More, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Physicians Realty Trust's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Physicians Realty Trust boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$0.39 to US$0.44, in the last year. This amounts to a 13% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Physicians Realty Trust's revenue last year was revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While Physicians Realty Trust did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

Are Physicians Realty Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Physicians Realty Trust insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$40m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.1% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like Physicians Realty Trust, the median CEO pay is around US$6.6m.

Physicians Realty Trust's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$4.9m in the year leading up to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Physicians Realty Trust Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Physicians Realty Trust is a growing business, which is encouraging. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Physicians Realty Trust, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Physicians Realty Trust has 5 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

