With EPS Growth And More, Pittards (LON:PTD) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Pittards (LON:PTD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Pittards Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Pittards has grown EPS by 59% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Pittards is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.1 percentage points to 5.3%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Pittards is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£8.1m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Pittards Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Pittards shares, in the last year. Add in the fact that Reg Hankey, the CEO, Company Secretary & Executive Director of the company, paid UK£11k for shares at around UK£0.55 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

It's reassuring that Pittards insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Namely, Pittards has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Pittards, with market caps under UK£168m is around UK£291k.

The Pittards CEO received UK£227k in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Pittards Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Pittards' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. The strong EPS growth suggests Pittards may be at an inflection point. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Pittards that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

