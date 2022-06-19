With EPS Growth And More, Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Prime Financial Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Prime Financial Group has grown EPS by 48% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Prime Financial Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 25%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Prime Financial Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$33m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Prime Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Prime Financial Group shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Brett Gorman, the company insider of the company, paid AU$51k for shares at around AU$0.14 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Prime Financial Group will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. In fact, they own 43% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, Prime Financial Group is a very small company, with a market cap of only AU$33m. That means insiders only have AU$14m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Is Prime Financial Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Prime Financial Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Prime Financial Group deserves timely attention. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Prime Financial Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

